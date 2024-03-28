Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In 6 Years Hits Earth: What You Need To Know

The Earth experienced the most powerful solar storm in nearly six years on Sunday, causing a major disturbance in the planet’s magnetic field. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday. Although the storm is expected to weaken, a G3 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch remains in effect.

Outbursts from solar flares could interfere with radio transmissions on the planet, but the storm could also lead to great aurora viewing opportunities. Despite the potential disruptions, the public does not need to worry as commercial aircraft can use satellite transmission as a backup. However, satellite operators may face trouble during this time.

Power grids could see induced current in their lines due to the storm, but they are equipped to handle it. The event provides a great opportunity for people at higher latitudes to see the skies light up with auroras. The sun’s magnetic field flips every 11 years, and the current cycle is near its most active phase. Geomagnetic storms, like the one that hit the Earth on Sunday, could occur a few times a year during this phase.

Overall, the solar storm is a natural event that offers a unique spectacle for those in the right location. While some disruptions may occur, the Earth and its inhabitants are well-equipped to handle the effects of such events. Stay tuned for updates as the storm continues to unfold.