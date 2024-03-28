Review: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Surpasses Z Fold 5 with Slimmer Design and Larger Battery Capacity

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung finds itself falling behind its Chinese competitors in the race for foldable phone technology. Vivo has recently launched the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro, which have been receiving rave reviews for their superior specifications compared to Samsung’s foldable devices.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a 5,700mAh battery, a 6.53-inch OLED cover screen, and an impressive 8.03-inch OLED foldable inner screen. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it also comes with 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. The starting price in China for the 512GB version is CNY 9,999.

On the other hand, the Vivo X Fold 3 features a 5,500mAh battery, a 6.53-inch cover screen, and an 8.03-inch inner foldable screen. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The starting price for the 12GB+256GB version is CNY 6,999 in China.

Not only do the Vivo phones offer larger batteries and faster charging capabilities, but they also come with bigger camera sensors compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. This puts Samsung at risk of losing value in the eyes of consumers who are looking for the latest and greatest in foldable phone technology.

With Vivo’s new foldable phones setting the bar high, Samsung will need to step up its game if it wants to remain competitive in the ever-evolving tech industry. Only time will tell if Samsung can regain its footing in the foldable phone market.