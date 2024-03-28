The Earth’s Rotation Speeds Up Due to Changes in Core, Second to Be Subtracted From Global Time

For the first time in history, the Earth’s rotation is accelerating due to changes in its core, leading to the need to subtract a second from global time. This phenomenon, driven by processes within the Earth’s core, is causing the planet to spin slightly faster than usual.

However, the subtracted second, originally set to occur in 2026, has been delayed to 2029 due to the melting of polar ice influenced by global warming. Factors such as tides and ice melt play significant roles in affecting Earth’s rotation, with ice melt now having a larger impact than previously thought.

The acceleration of Earth’s rotation poses potential challenges for computing systems, as many are not equipped to handle the removal of a second. While the impact on most people’s daily lives may be minimal, the findings underscore the significant effects of human activities on the planet and its systems.

It is clear that changes in Earth's core are playing a larger role in accelerating the planet's rotation than ice loss from the poles. This highlights the overarching influence that human activity has on Earth's natural systems and emphasizes the need for continued research and action to mitigate these effects.