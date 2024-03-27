Press Stories: Lakers make incredible comeback, defeat Bucks in double overtime without LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off Double-Overtime Thriller Against Milwaukee Bucks

In a thrilling double-overtime battle, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious over the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 128-124 on Tuesday night. The Lakers were led by stellar performances from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

Davis had a standout game, notching an impressive 34 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and two assists in a career-high 52 minutes of play. Reaves also shined with a triple-double, contributing 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. D’Angelo Russell added to the team’s success with 29 points and 12 assists.

The Lakers were down by 19 points in the fourth quarter but managed to rally back and force overtime, ultimately securing the hard-fought win without the injured LeBron James. This victory improved the Lakers’ record to 6-4 this season when playing without James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled at the free-throw line for the Bucks, shooting just 1-for-6, allowing the Lakers to take control in the second overtime. Damian Lillard also had a tough night for the Bucks, shooting 9 of 29 from the field for 27 points.

This win marks the Lakers’ fourth consecutive victory and brings their record to 40-32, maintaining their ninth-place position in the competitive Western Conference. The Lakers had previously stunned the Bucks with a narrow 123-122 win earlier this month, where Russell had a standout performance with 44 points.

The Lakers will look to carry this momentum forward as they continue their push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.