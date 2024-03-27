McDonalds to feature Krispy Kreme doughnuts on their menu – Press Stories

McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme Announce Partnership to Offer Doughnuts with McCafe Coffee

In an unexpected turn of events, McDonald’s customers will soon be able to enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts alongside their McCafe coffee. The iconic doughnut company has announced that three of their popular varieties will be sold at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.

Following the announcement, Krispy Kreme shares saw a tremendous 39% increase in value, showing the excitement surrounding the partnership. However, some experts are cautioning that brand partnerships can be risky and may potentially weaken the individual brand names involved.

One potential challenge that Krispy Kreme will face is servicing rural McDonald’s locations more than 20 miles outside of urban centers. Despite this, both companies are hopeful that the partnership will lead to an increase in sales and exposure for Krispy Kreme.

In celebration of the collaboration, Krispy Kreme is offering free glazed doughnuts to customers. The doughnuts will also be available for purchase at various locations including Walmart and other grocery stores.

By the end of 2026, Krispy Kreme expects to double its points of access through the McDonald’s partnership. However, some analysts are questioning how this will affect the company’s plans to expand its own locations and points of access.

Since its return to the market through an IPO in 2021, Krispy Kreme’s stock has been trading below its IPO price. Despite this, the company continues to focus on its core doughnut business while exploring options for its Insomnia Cookies brand.

With McDonald’s facing pushback from customers due to rising menu prices, the addition of Krispy Kreme doughnuts could be a welcomed change for fans of both brands. Only time will tell how this partnership will impact both companies in the long run.