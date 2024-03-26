John Tucker Must Die Stars Confirm Sequel Is in the Works 18 Years Later

Fans of the 2006 teen classic ‘John Tucker Must Die’ have reason to celebrate as stars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, and Arielle Kebbel have confirmed that a sequel is currently in the works. During a panel at Epic Cons Chicago, Metcalfe revealed that a script for the sequel has already been written and is rumored to be “amazing”.

Despite not having seen the screenplay yet, Metcalfe expressed his excitement to be a part of the sequel and can’t wait to read it. Kebbel, who is involved in producing the reboot, also confirmed that the original cast will be returning for the sequel.

In an exciting twist, Kebbel hinted that Metcalfe’s womanizing character may have a chance to change in the upcoming sequel, adding an intriguing dynamic to the storyline. Fans can look forward to seeing how the beloved characters have evolved since the original film and what new twists and turns await them in the sequel.

The news of a ‘John Tucker Must Die’ sequel has sparked a wave of excitement and nostalgia among fans of the original film. With the original cast set to return and a promising script in the works, it seems like the sequel is shaping up to be a must-see for fans of the original and newcomers alike. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project.