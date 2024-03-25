Neds declassified stars apologizes to Drake Bell for joke on childhood trauma

Drake Bell Speaks Out Against Former Co-Stars for Insensitive Remarks

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell recently criticized his former ‘Ned’s Declassified’ co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee for their insensitive remarks about his childhood trauma. The comments were made during a discussion about the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, where Bell disclosed being a victim of sexual abuse by his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

The co-stars faced backlash after they were seen on a TikTok Live session laughing and making inappropriate comments. Werkheiser joked about Lee getting back in his ‘h*le’, before eventually acknowledging the insensitivity of their words. In response, Bell expressed outrage towards his former co-stars for their inappropriate comments.

Following the backlash, Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee issued a public apology to Bell. They addressed the incident on their podcast, explaining that their comments were taken out of context. Despite this, Bell remains disappointed by their lack of empathy and understanding.

The incident has shed light on the importance of being mindful of the words we use, especially in relation to sensitive topics such as childhood trauma and abuse. Bell’s bravery in speaking out about his own experiences has sparked a conversation about the responsibility that comes with being in the public eye.

As the story continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder that compassion and empathy should always be at the forefront of our interactions with others, regardless of our past history or personal differences.