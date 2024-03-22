USMNT miraculously avoids worst loss in years with own goal – Press Stories

The USMNT secured a hard-fought victory in a thrilling 3-1 comeback against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The US team found themselves trailing for 94 minutes, dangerously close to their first competitive defeat on home soil in nearly five years. A crucial own goal from Jamaica’s Cory Burke ignited a spark in the USMNT, leading to a remarkable comeback.

Key players Gio Reyna and Haji Wright played pivotal roles in securing the win with crucial goals. Despite Jamaica scoring within the first minute after kickoff, the USMNT remained resilient and worked tirelessly to turn the game around. While dominating possession, they struggled to create chances in the final third until coach Gregg Berhalter made strategic substitutions, including bringing in Reyna at halftime. The young player’s impact on the game was substantial, ultimately contributing to the team’s success.

The victory against Jamaica came as a huge relief for the USMNT, especially with mounting concerns about the team’s performance and pressure on Berhalter. Reyna, who had not spoken to the media in 15 months, addressed questions about his past World Cup drama and revealed insights into his relationship with Berhalter. Overall, the thrilling win against Jamaica showcased the resilience and determination of the USMNT, solidifying their position as a formidable force in international soccer.