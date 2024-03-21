Quadriplegic Plays Online Chess in Livestream Hosted by Neuralink

Neuralink Livestreams First Human Demonstration of Brain-Computer Interface Technology

In a groundbreaking moment for the field of neurotechnology, Elon Musk’s brain-chip start-up, Neuralink, livestreamed a video introducing 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh as the first human patient to use its brain-computer interface technology. Arbaugh, who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a diving accident, astounded viewers as he demonstrated playing online chess using only his mind.

Describing the experience as “intuitive,” Arbaugh compared it to using “the Force” from Star Wars to move the cursor on the screen. He mentioned that the surgery for the device was surprisingly straightforward and he was released from the hospital the next day. Despite the success of the demonstration, Arbaugh acknowledged that the technology is not perfect and there are still improvements needed.

Elon Musk took to social media to claim that Neuralink had demonstrated “telepathy” by allowing a person to control a computer just by thinking. This latest video follows a similar demonstration from nearly three years ago showing a monkey playing Pong with its mind using Neuralink’s technology.

Meanwhile, Australian-based company Synchron implanted a device in a patient in July 2022 to allow computer use by thinking without needing to cut into the skull, further advancing the possibilities of neurotechnology.

The advancements made by Neuralink and other companies in the field have opened up new possibilities for individuals with disabilities, offering hope for enhanced quality of life and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the human mind. As the technology continues to evolve, the potential for a future where the mind can seamlessly interact with technology is becoming increasingly within reach.