Report: Ex-49ers DE Chase Young reaches 1-year, $13 million deal with New Orleans Saints – Press Stories

Former Super Bowl standout Chase Young has signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Young, who made a memorable sack in last season’s Super Bowl while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old defensive end has had a tumultuous career so far, including injuries and a trade from the Washington Commanders to the 49ers.

Despite his setbacks, Young remains hopeful that he can return to the form that made him a dominant force during his college and rookie years. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season but struggled with injuries and a slow recovery in the following years.

However, Young found his stride with the 49ers and shined in the Super Bowl, demonstrating his potential as a game-changing player on defense. His signing with the Saints offers a fresh start and the opportunity to once again establish himself as one of the top defensive players in the league.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Young’s debut with the Saints and are hopeful that he can recapture his early success and lead the team to victory. Stay tuned for more updates on Young’s journey with his new team.