Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker talks about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces future together

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently made headlines when he revealed his vision for teammate Travis Kelce’s future with pop star Taylor Swift. Butker shared that he could see Kelce eventually marrying Swift and starting a family with her.

The revelation came after Butker had the opportunity to meet Swift on New Year’s Eve, where he described her as humble and gracious. Despite not considering himself a Swiftie originally, Butker admitted to feeling nervous when meeting the famous singer.

Swift and Kelce confirmed their relationship in December 2023, with the pop star attending his games since September of that year. In a recent Time magazine profile, Swift broke her silence about their relationship and expressed pride in Kelce’s career accomplishments.

Kelce has also been open about his relationship with Swift, often mentioning her on his “New Heights” podcast. He even praised her beer-chugging skills after winning the Super Bowl in February.

According to a source, the couple has been spending quality time together at home, nesting and relaxing. Fans of both Kelce and Swift are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this high-profile couple. Stay tuned for more updates on this budding relationship.