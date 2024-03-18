Home Business Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Live Updates for March 18

Mar 18, 2024 0 Comments

Asian stocks surged on Monday, with Japanese shares leading the way. Investors were eagerly awaiting policy decisions from both Japan and the United States for trading cues.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index saw a significant advance, driven by a rally in Japan. The Nikkei 225 index jumped the most in over a month, boosting overall market sentiment.

China’s mainland equities also recorded gains, buoyed by better-than-expected factory output and fixed-asset investment growth. This positive data added to the overall optimism in the Asian markets.

In the United States, equity futures also showed an uptick after the S&P 500 experienced a slight fall of 0.7% on Friday. Despite this dip, investors remained hopeful about the overall market outlook.

With a combination of factors such as strong performances in Asian markets, positive economic data from China, and optimism in US futures, the global market sentiment seemed positive on Monday. Investors were closely watching for further developments in Japan and the US to guide their trading decisions.

Overall, the Asian stocks’ rise, led by Japanese shares, set a positive tone for the week ahead. Market participants were hopeful that this momentum would continue as they awaited key policy decisions and economic data in the coming days.

