Baffling Observations of Betelgeuses Wild Surface – Press Stories

Researchers have made a surprising discovery about the dying star Betelgeuse, as reported in a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Scientists have long known that Betelgeuse is nearing the end of its life, but new findings suggest that the star may not be rotating as quickly as previously thought.

According to the study led by astrophysicist Jing-Ze Ma, Betelgeuse’s rapid rotation may actually be an illusion caused by its boiling surface. High-resolution observations of the star’s violent convection cells have shown that the movement of gas and plasma on its surface could create the appearance of fast rotation.

The team conducted 3D simulations that revealed how observations from the ALMA telescope could be misinterpreted as rotation due to the convective activity on Betelgeuse. These findings highlight the importance of collecting more data from advanced telescopes to improve our understanding of giant boiling stars like Betelgeuse.

Astronomers are now working to analyze new high-resolution observations of Betelgeuse to gain further insight into its rotation. This research could help explain the star’s unusual behavior and provide valuable information for future studies on unstable stars.

The study underscores the need for continued effort in studying massive stars like Betelgeuse and the complex processes that govern their behavior. By better understanding these giant boiling stars, scientists can unlock new insights into the mysteries of the universe.