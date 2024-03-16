Upcoming PS5 Pro to be up to three times faster, expected holiday 2024

Sony is said to be in the works on a new PlayStation 5 Pro model that could revolutionize the gaming industry. According to reports, the upcoming PS5 Pro will feature a GPU that is up to three times faster than the current PS5 models on the market.

Popular YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead has claimed to have obtained a technical overview document for the PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity. Insider Gaming has also reported that leaked specifications for the console are accurate and the release is expected during the holiday period of 2024.

The technical document reveals that the PS5 Pro will boast an impressive 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point calculations, along with around 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute. This marks a 45 percent increase in rendering performance compared to the existing PS5, which has a 10.28-teraflop GPU.

In addition to the significant GPU performance boost, the PS5 Pro is rumored to offer up to three times the ray tracing performance, with the potential for four times in certain scenarios. The leaked documents also suggest that Sony is working on a new technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which uses machine learning for image upscaling similar to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR.

Furthermore, PSSR could potentially include upscaling to 8K resolutions in future versions of the console, as well as improve ray tracing performance. This groundbreaking technology could set the PS5 Pro apart from its competitors in the next generation of gaming.

With these exciting developments on the horizon, gamers and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting more information on the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro. Stay tuned for updates on this game-changing console as more details emerge.