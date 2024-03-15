Bryan Greenberg Joins Stephen Amell In NBC Pilot

Bryan Greenberg to Star in New NBC Drama Pilot ‘Suits L.A.’

Bryan Greenberg, known for his roles in popular TV shows like One Tree Hill and How To Make It In America, has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming NBC drama pilot Suits L.A. The new series is a part of the Suits universe created by Aaron Korsh and will be produced in Vancouver starting in late March.

Greenberg will play the character of Rick Dodsen, a protege of lead character Ted Black, in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. The show will focus on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who now represents powerful clients in Los Angeles. Suits L.A. will delve into the challenges faced by Ted and his team as they navigate personal and professional relationships while unraveling events from Ted’s past.

Unlike a reboot or revival, Suits L.A. will be a brand extension featuring new characters in a new location. The pilot is executive produced by Aaron Korsh, David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein, with Victoria Mahoney serving as director and executive producer.

Greenberg’s acting credits include roles in Friends With Benefits, The Mindy Project, and the upcoming film Emperor of Ocean Park. He recently made his directorial debut with the film Junction, starring Sophia Bush and Jamie Chung.

Fans can look forward to seeing Greenberg in this exciting new project, which promises to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved Suits universe. Stay tuned for more updates on Suits L.A. and Bryan Greenberg’s role in the series.