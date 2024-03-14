Home Health A Blood Test Shows Promise for Early Colon Cancer Detection

A Blood Test Shows Promise for Early Colon Cancer Detection

Mar 14, 2024 0 Comments

According to recent research, early detection of colon cancer can prevent up to 73 percent of deaths from the disease. However, a concerning trend shows that only 50 to 75 percent of middle-aged and older adults who should be regularly screened for colon cancer are actually doing so.

One of the reasons for this low screening rate is the unappealing nature of the current screening methods, such as colonoscopies and fecal tests. Many individuals find these tests off-putting and may avoid them altogether. Dr. Folasade P. May points out that the current options for those of average risk include colonoscopies every 10 years or fecal tests every one to three years.

In light of these challenges, gastroenterologists are actively working on developing a blood test for colon cancer detection. This blood test could potentially revolutionize the way colon cancer is screened for and diagnosed. If successful, the blood test could become a part of routine annual physical exams in the future, making it a more convenient and less invasive option for individuals.

Overall, the push for less invasive and more convenient screening methods for colon cancer is crucial in increasing screening rates and ultimately saving lives. By making testing more accessible and appealing to a broader population, we can hope to see a significant decrease in colon cancer-related deaths in the coming years.

See also  5 Tips for Discussing Weight with Children

You May Also Like

Sean Elliott shares his journey with kidney disease

Reporting on Measles Outbreak in Chicago: CPS student at Pilsen migrant shelter diagnosed in citys 3rd case; CDC to send response team, CDPH says

3 COVID Experts on Why the CDCs New Isolation Guidelines Are Bad for Public Health

Scientists Examine Man Who Says He Received 217 COVID Shots: The Results Revealed

Plastic Discovered in Over 50% of Plaques From Clogged Arteries

Latest COVID Updates: New Isolation Guidelines, End of Free Tests, and Fall Vaccine Plans

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *