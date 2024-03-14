A Blood Test Shows Promise for Early Colon Cancer Detection

According to recent research, early detection of colon cancer can prevent up to 73 percent of deaths from the disease. However, a concerning trend shows that only 50 to 75 percent of middle-aged and older adults who should be regularly screened for colon cancer are actually doing so.

One of the reasons for this low screening rate is the unappealing nature of the current screening methods, such as colonoscopies and fecal tests. Many individuals find these tests off-putting and may avoid them altogether. Dr. Folasade P. May points out that the current options for those of average risk include colonoscopies every 10 years or fecal tests every one to three years.

In light of these challenges, gastroenterologists are actively working on developing a blood test for colon cancer detection. This blood test could potentially revolutionize the way colon cancer is screened for and diagnosed. If successful, the blood test could become a part of routine annual physical exams in the future, making it a more convenient and less invasive option for individuals.

Overall, the push for less invasive and more convenient screening methods for colon cancer is crucial in increasing screening rates and ultimately saving lives. By making testing more accessible and appealing to a broader population, we can hope to see a significant decrease in colon cancer-related deaths in the coming years.