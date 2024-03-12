Home Business Options traders prepared for market volatility post US inflation data

Mar 12, 2024

Nervousness Grips U.S. Equity Options Market Ahead of Inflation Data Release

Traders in the U.S. equity options market are feeling jittery as they wait for the release of inflation data on Tuesday. Options on the S&P 500-tracking SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF are indicating a potential 1% swing in the fund’s shares in either direction by the end of trading.

Strong consumer price and employment data have caused investors to reconsider their expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Currently, investors are pricing in 94 basis points of rate cuts this year, a decrease from the approximately 150 basis points expected in early January.

Analysts predict that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) likely increased by 0.4% in February, with an annual increase in prices at 3.1%. This data has led to a slight drop in the S&P 500 index, which was down 0.16% on Monday afternoon, and a spike in the Cboe Volatility Index to a near three-week high.

The concern among analysts is that further evidence of stubborn inflation could cause investors to scale back their bets on Fed easing, which may impact the market rally that has seen the S&P 500 rise by 7% this year.

As the market awaits the inflation data release, traders are bracing themselves for potential volatility and closely monitoring any developments that could impact their investment strategies. Stay tuned for updates as the market reacts to the latest economic indicators.

