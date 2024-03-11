Red Carpet Highlights from the 2024 Oscars

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood were on full display at the Oscars as stars descended upon the Dolby Theatre for the annual awards ceremony. Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone turned heads in a stunning blue velvet gown designed in collaboration with Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain, paying tribute to Native American design.

Celebrities like Michelle Yeoh, Margot Robbie, and Billie Eilish dazzled on the red carpet with their fashion choices, with Ariana Grande, Bradley Cooper, and Cynthia Erivo opting for custom outfits from top designers. Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Blunt, and Jodie Foster also wowed in designer gowns paired with exquisite jewelry.

The star-studded event saw Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union, and Eva Longoria debuting their pregnancies in elegant gowns, while celebrity couples like Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, and Jamie Lee Curtis and Dwyane Wade rocked coordinated outfits for the evening. Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo, “Barbie” actor Simu Liu, and actress Marlee Matlin showcased their unique styles in custom outfits as well.

The red carpet was also graced by stars like Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Erika Alexander, who made a statement with their fashion choices. The Oscars remains a night where the biggest names in Hollywood come together to celebrate the achievements of the film industry while also showcasing their impeccable style.