Rudy Gobert of Timberwolves makes controversial money gesture at official; hints at betting issues in NBA

In a heated game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, Rudy Gobert found himself in hot water after receiving a costly technical foul. The incident occurred after a controversial call resulted in his ejection from the game.

Gobert, frustrated by the call, made a money gesture towards official Scott Foster, which was seen by fellow referee Natalie Sago. This gesture led to a technical foul being issued, allowing the Cavaliers to tie the game and eventually win in overtime.

Following the game, Gobert acknowledged his mistake and suggested that sports betting may be influencing officiating decisions. Both the NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association have reached out for comment on the incident.

Gobert, who finished the game with seven points, 17 rebounds, and two blocked shots, expressed his disappointment with the officiating throughout the evening. Assistant coach Micah Nori also spoke out against the technical foul, calling it “unacceptable.”

This incident has sparked discussion about the role of officiating in the NBA and has raised questions about the integrity of the game. As the league and the referees association continue to investigate, fans are left wondering about the impact of such incidents on the outcome of games.