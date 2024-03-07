Could the Rubymar Shipwreck Lead to an Eco-Disaster in the Red Sea?

Greenpeace Urges Immediate Action to Protect Red Sea from Environmental Disaster

The director of Greenpeace has issued a warning regarding the urgent need for action to prevent catastrophic environmental damage in the Red Sea. This warning comes in response to the sinking of the Rubymar cargo ship, which was hit by Houthi rebels in February and has almost completely sunk, causing an oil slick and posing serious concerns for the marine ecosystem and coral reefs in the area.

The Belize-flagged, UK-owned Rubymar is currently leaking oil into the sea, threatening marine life and making seafood unsafe to eat. In addition, the ship is carrying over 41,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, which could further disrupt the marine ecosystem if released. The prime minister of Yemen’s government has labeled the sinking of the Rubymar as an unprecedented environmental disaster.

Greenpeace MENA has stressed the importance of acting quickly, as any delay could complicate emergency operations to salvage the ship. The Houthis have suggested that allowing aid into Gaza could prevent further damage, linking the Rubymar attack to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Marine ecologists and biologists have noted that while coral reefs around the world are being damaged by global warming, those in the Red Sea are still thriving. However, overtourism and potential oil spills are major threats to their survival.

The situation in the Red Sea serves as a grim reminder of the importance of taking immediate action to protect our oceans and marine life. The international community must come together to address this environmental disaster before it’s too late.