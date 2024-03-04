Press Stories: Stock Market Updates for March 4

Investors are keeping a close eye on technology shares as they continue to rally, driving up European futures and Asian stocks. The positive sentiment comes as several key events are set to take place this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and China’s National People’s Congress.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures are indicating gains at the open following a strong performance in US markets. The S&P 500 hit its 15th record of the year, while the Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 1.5%.

The surge in technology shares is seen as a positive sign for the overall market, as these stocks have been leading the way in recent months. Investors are hopeful that the momentum will continue, especially as the economic recovery from the pandemic appears to be gaining steam.

The positive performance in US markets is also contributing to the optimism in Europe and Asia. With the S&P 500 hitting new highs, investors are feeling more confident about the overall health of the markets.

Overall, the outlook for the week ahead is positive, with many investors looking forward to the key events that are set to take place. The rally in technology shares and the strong performance in US markets are driving up expectations for gains in European futures and Asian stocks.