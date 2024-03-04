Home Business Japans Nikkei Surpasses 40,000 Mark in Anticipation of Chinas ‘Two Sessions’ Meeting Outcome

Japans Nikkei Surpasses 40,000 Mark in Anticipation of Chinas ‘Two Sessions’ Meeting Outcome

Mar 04, 2024 0 Comments

Stock Markets Hit Record Highs as Japan’s Nikkei 225 Crosses 40,000 Mark

In a remarkable turn of events, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average reached a new record high on Monday, crossing the 40,000 mark for the first time in history. This milestone comes as the broader Topix index also rose by 0.2%, breaching the 2,700 mark and setting a new peak.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite also hit all-time highs on Friday, reflecting the positive sentiment in the global stock market. However, in China, the CSI 300 edged lower after opening higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell by 0.2%.

Investors are closely monitoring China’s “Two Sessions” meetings, which refer to the annual gatherings of the country’s legislature and political advisory body. China premier Li Qiang is expected to deliver the government’s work report during the meetings, detailing the economic and policy goals for the country, as well as the GDP growth target.

The positive trend in the stock market reflects the optimism surrounding the global economic recovery, as vaccination efforts continue to ramp up and economies gradually reopen. Investors are hopeful that the strong performance of the stock markets will continue in the coming days, as the world navigates the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

As countries around the world work towards economic recovery, the record highs achieved by the stock markets serve as a reassuring sign for investors and economists alike. With the focus now shifting towards the outcome of China’s “Two Sessions” meetings, the global stock market is likely to see further fluctuations in the days ahead.

See also  Press Stories: Court Orders Subway Franchise Owners to Pay Workers Nearly $1M and Take Action Against Their Stores

You May Also Like

Crash of the Titan: a short history of Apples doomed car project

Consumers React: Wendys complaints highlight limits of unstable prices

Boeing Considered Takeover Talks with Spirit Aerosystems

Press Stories: Live Updates on Stock Market for February 29

Revealed: BP executives husband earned $1.76M through insider trading by eavesdropping on her calls from home

Reddit IPO: All You Need to Know – Press Stories

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *