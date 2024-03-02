Reports: Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were dating before mom Trishs marriage to actor

Tish Cyrus’ husband Dominic Purcell’s past relationship with her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, has stirred up quite a scandal in the Cyrus family. Reports have surfaced claiming that Noah and Dominic were involved in a friends with benefits situation before Tish pursued a relationship with him.

It is said that Tish was aware of the dynamic between Noah and Dominic but did not warn her daughter before starting a relationship with him herself. This has reportedly left Noah feeling offended by the entire situation.

The drama did not end there, as Tish allegedly did not invite Noah and her brother Branson to her wedding with Dominic, and even went as far as blocking them on Instagram. It seems that the family rift caused by this love triangle runs deep.

Despite the turmoil within her family, Noah has managed to find happiness and announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023. Meanwhile, Tish revealed her engagement to Dominic in April of the same year.

This scandal comes on the heels of Tish’s divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage. The couple officially split in 2022, with Tish citing the pandemic as a contributing factor to their separation.

As the Cyrus family navigates through these turbulent times, it remains to be seen how they will ultimately come to terms with the complicated relationships and emotions at play. Stay tuned to Press Stories for further updates on this unfolding saga.