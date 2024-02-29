– I Controlled Honors Magic 6 Pro Phone With Just My Eyes. It Felt Like Wizardry

The highly anticipated Honor Magic 6 Pro flagship phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, showcasing groundbreaking eye-tracking technology. This new feature allows users to control tasks with just a gaze, opening up a world of possibilities for hands-free interaction with their devices.

During a demonstration of the eye-tracking technology, a user shared their personal experience of calibrating the phone to recognize their eye movements. This technology can be used for a variety of tasks such as opening notifications, answering calls, turning off alarms, and more. The user expressed excitement and amazement at the capabilities of Honor’s eye-tracking tech, noting its potential practical applications in daily life like cooking or during meetings.

Furthermore, there is acknowledgment of the new possibilities for accessibility that this technology brings. While currently only available on Honor Magic 6 Pro models in China, users are eagerly anticipating a future where interacting with personal tech using their eyes is a natural and seamless experience.

Interestingly, one user reflected on childhood influences such as spoon-bending illusionist Uri Geller and the levitating objects in the film Matilda, connecting these experiences to the innovative eye-tracking technology they encountered with Honor’s phone. Overall, the unveiling of the Honor Magic 6 Pro and its eye-tracking technology marks a significant advancement in the smartphone industry, hinting at a future where technology adapts to our natural behaviors and capabilities.