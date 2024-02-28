Meet Victor Glover, the Pilot of the Artemis II Moon Missio

Victor Glover, the historic astronaut selected for NASA’s Artemis II mission, has always dreamed of piloting a space shuttle since he was a child. Inspired by watching a space shuttle launch on TV, Glover pursued a career in engineering and eventually joined the Navy as a test pilot with combat experience.

After being passed over for the astronaut selection in 2009, Glover was selected from a pool of 6,300 applicants for Astronaut Group 21 in 2013. He made history by becoming the first African American to spend extended time on the International Space Station and is now set to pilot the Orion space capsule in the Artemis II mission next year.

Throughout his time in space, Glover has witnessed significant world events from afar, such as the U.S. Capitol insurrection and the Derek Chauvin trial verdict. Despite his incredible achievements as an astronaut, Glover remains humble and is known for his compassionate heart and methodical approach by his crewmates for the Artemis II mission.

Looking towards the future, Glover acknowledges the limited chances of walking on the moon given the few planned Artemis missions and does not plan to stay with NASA solely for that opportunity. Instead, he focuses on being a mentor and a human beyond just being an astronaut, showcasing his dedication to inspire others and make a positive impact in the world.