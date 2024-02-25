Ukrainian Military Struggles with Ammunition Shortages

Ukrainian military commanders are currently facing a difficult situation as their stockpiles of ammunition continue to dwindle. The lack of artillery ammunition is not only affecting the troops’ ability to defend against Russian advances but is also causing significant losses on the front lines.

The delay in Western help has further impacted the Ukrainian troops, leaving them without the necessary resources to combat the Russian forces effectively. As a result, more soldiers are getting injured due to the ammunition shortages, and the evacuation of wounded soldiers is taking longer, leading to secondary injuries.

To make matters worse, Ukrainian soldiers are now forced to use Soviet-era artillery pieces to fight against the well-equipped Russian troops. This has put the soldiers in the position of making difficult decisions on when to use their precious ammunition, as the supply continues to run low.

The toll of the ammunition shortage can be seen at the Kharkiv City Cemetery, where the graves of newly fallen soldiers serve as a grim reminder of the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military.

Despite these challenging circumstances, Ukrainian soldiers continue to show dedication and resilience on the front lines. Their commitment to defending their country against Russian aggression remains unwavering, even in the face of adversity.