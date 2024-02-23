Eva Longoria Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4 Cast

Eva Longoria Joins Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Actress Eva Longoria has officially been announced as a new addition to the cast of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming fourth season. Longoria will be taking on a recurring role in the show, although details about the plot and her character description are being kept tightly under wraps.

What we do know is that Longoria’s character will play a significant role in the investigation of a murder on the show, joining Molly Shannon and Meryl Streep in the cast. Longoria is no stranger to the screen, with a plethora of projects in the works, including her Apple TV+ series Land of Women and forming a new media holding company with Cris Abrego.

In addition to her role in Only Murders in the Building, Longoria is set to star in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and produce and star in a TV adaptation of Isabel Allende’s novel The House of the Spirits. She is also working on the Disney+ series Paola Santiago and the River of Tears and the HBO film A Class Apart.

Represented by WME, Linden Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, et al, Longoria’s career shows no signs of slowing down as she continues to take on diverse and challenging roles in the entertainment industry. Fans of the actress can look forward to seeing her in a variety of exciting projects in the future.