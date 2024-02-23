Ally of late Kremlin critic Navalny alleges authorities threaten to bury him on prison grounds

The Russian authorities have sparked outrage by giving the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s mother a deadline to agree to a private funeral, or else they will bury him on prison grounds. Navalny, who died unexpectedly in an Arctic penal colony on February 16, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and sympathy from the public.

The Navalny family, including his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya and widow Yulia Navalnaya, is refusing to agree to a private funeral and is demanding that authorities follow the law. They want a funeral and memorial service held according to traditions and have accused the authorities of desecrating Navalny’s body.

Efforts to retrieve Navalny’s body have been ongoing since last week, with support from prominent Russians such as Nobel Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov and ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov. Lyudmila Navalnaya has even filed a lawsuit contesting officials’ refusal to release her son’s body and has appealed directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yulia Navalnaya has accused Putin of killing her husband and alleged a cover-up, further adding to the tensions surrounding Navalny’s death. Additionally, a reward of 50,000 euros has been announced for information about what happened to Navalny, underscoring the mystery and controversy surrounding his passing.

As the Russian authorities face increasing pressure to release Navalny’s body to his family for a proper funeral, the situation continues to evolve. Public figures and supporters are calling for justice and transparency in the handling of Navalny’s death, reflecting the deep impact he had on Russian society and politics.