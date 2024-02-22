Global Measles Cases Surged by 79% in the Past Year, WHO Reports. Experts Provide Insights.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a concerning report on the global rise in measles cases, with a staggering 79% increase from the previous year. In 2022, more than 306,000 cases were reported worldwide, sparking fears of a measles resurgence.

According to the WHO, the increase in cases is expected to lead to a rise in measles-related deaths in 2023. Their models predict more than 130,000 deaths due to the highly contagious virus.

Recent reports of measles outbreaks have been surfacing, including four confirmed cases at a Florida school district. The declining vaccination rates are believed to be a significant factor in the spread of the disease, threatening herd immunity and putting populations at risk.

A CBS News investigation highlighted the concerning trend of low measles vaccination rates in schools across the country. At least 8,500 schools were identified with rates below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended threshold of 95%.

Experts are sounding the alarm for the potential for more measles outbreaks in 2024. More than half of all countries are at high or very high risk of experiencing outbreaks by the end of the year, according to health officials.

In response to the concerning trend, health officials and experts are urging the public to prioritize vaccination to prevent the spread of measles and protect vulnerable populations. Vaccination remains the most effective way to control and eliminate the highly contagious virus.