Stocks continue downward trend as Wall Street anticipates Nvidias major earnings report: Live updates

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks experienced their third consecutive day of losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 88 points, the S&P 500 slipping 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.7%. Traders are particularly focused on Nvidia’s upcoming quarterly earnings report, as concerns about the chipmaker’s high valuation have been mounting due to its impressive 230% surge in shares over the past year. Nvidia’s stock fell more than 2% on Wednesday amid these uncertainties.

LPL Financial chief global strategist Quincy Krosby highlighted the need for a key catalyst in the market, especially after expectations of interest rate cuts were recently removed. Earnings reports and guidance from companies like Nvidia are now viewed as crucial catalysts for sustained growth in the market. However, not all companies have had positive news to report, with Palo Alto Networks reducing its full-year revenue guidance, leading to a more than 26% drop in its stock price, and SolarEdge Technologies seeing a roughly 13% decline based on weak first-quarter guidance.

Looking ahead, investors will be eagerly awaiting the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting to gain insight into the central bank’s position on interest rates. This follows a week of economic data that exceeded expectations, triggering speculation about potential rate adjustments. As Wall Street continues to monitor these developments, the market remains on edge for any new information that could impact future trading decisions.