Betting Splits and CBB Sharp Money Picks for Saturday February 17th

Press Stories Highlights Top College Basketball Matchups and Betting Trends

The world of sports betting is constantly evolving, and Press Stories is here to keep fans in the know with the latest trends and insights. From podcasts to expert analysis, here are the top stories in college basketball betting for Saturday’s slate of games.

Starting the day off with the VSiN Daily Morning Bets podcast, fans can tune in at 7 a.m. ET to get the scoop on the top games and line moves. Then, from 8-10 a.m. ET, The Sweat on DraftKings studio in Boston breaks down all the action for the day, providing fans with expert analysis and predictions.

For those looking to track odds and betting percentages, VSiN Betting Splits is a valuable resource to see where the public’s money is going. This Saturday’s College Basketball slate features exciting matchups like Creighton vs. Butler, where the line is constantly moving.

Creighton is favored by 3 points, but despite 77% of bets backing them, the line is moving towards Butler. The pros are seeing value in Butler as a home underdog, with Ken Pom predicting a close game and recommending a bet on Butler at +3.

In another matchup, Iowa is favored by 1 point against Wisconsin, but the line is moving in favor of the Hawkeyes. With an offensive advantage and the motivation of a revenge spot after an earlier loss to Wisconsin, Iowa is looking like a strong play in this game.

Lastly, Kansas is favored by 1 point against Oklahoma, but sharp money is coming in on the Sooners, leading to a line movement in their favor. Ken Pom even predicts that Oklahoma will win the game straight up, making the +2 spread a valuable bet.

With so many intriguing matchups and betting trends in college basketball, Press Stories is the go-to source for fans looking to stay ahead of the game. Tune in for expert analysis, insider tips, and everything in between to make the most of your betting experience.