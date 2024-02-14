Press Stories: Marvel Reveals Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Amongst Fantastic Four Cast

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated reboot of Fantastic Four. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn have been chosen as the new superheroes, marking a fresh start for the beloved franchise.

Fans have eagerly awaited news about the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Marvel’s announcement on Instagram generated a buzz among moviegoers, as they revealed the casting through a Valentine’s card.

Pedro Pascal, best known for his role in HBO’s The Last of Us, will take on the iconic character Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby, who recently dazzled audiences with her performance in Napoleon, will portray Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, an Emmy winner for his work in The Bear, has been selected to play Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing. Lastly, Joseph Quinn, recognized for his captivating performance in Stranger Things, will depict Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four characters have been portrayed on the big screen twice before, in 2005 and 2007, and again in 2015. This latest reboot promises a fresh take on the superhero quartet as they embark on a space mission that grants them extraordinary powers.

While details about the storyline are limited at this time, rumors about the casting choices have been circulating for months. Vanessa Kirby expressed her excitement to join the film last November, heightening fans’ anticipation even further.

Marvel Studios has entrusted Matt Shakman with the directorship of Fantastic Four. Known for his work on popular shows like WandaVision and Succession, Shakman has already displayed his talent for bringing complex narratives to life.

This announcement follows the recent release of The Marvels, which unfortunately became the lowest-grossing film in Marvel’s cinematic universe. As fans eagerly await the Fantastic Four’s return, they hope for a fresh and captivating storyline that will reignite the franchise’s popularity.

In the meantime, Marvel and Sony have also released Madame Web, receiving mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is projected to have a modest opening weekend with an estimated $25 million in box office earnings.

With the cast now confirmed and a talented director on board, all eyes will be on the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Marvel fans can’t wait to see how this new iteration of the beloved superheroes will captivate audiences when it finally hits the big screen in 2025.