Exclusive Press Stories: Uncovering National Pizza Day 2024 Specials

Title: Americans Celebrate National Pizza Day with Deals and Delicious Slices

National Pizza Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the beloved food that holds a special place in the hearts of Americans, is just around the corner. Pizza has become a staple in many households, with approximately 1 in 8 Americans indulging in a slice of pizza on any given day.

According to a recent survey, most Americans satisfy their pizza cravings three times a month, consuming around 8 slices per person. In 2023 alone, Americans devoured a staggering 29,000 tons of pizza, solidifying its position as one of the nation’s favorite comfort foods.

To mark this delicious occasion, National Pizza Day falls on a Friday this year, making it the perfect opportunity for pizza lovers to indulge in this mouthwatering delight. Fridays also happen to be the busiest day for pizza deliveries, with over 5.2 million orders placed.

In celebration of National Pizza Day, various restaurants across the country are offering appealing pizza deals. For instance, Domino’s is tempting customers with their ongoing Perfect Combo Deal, which includes two medium one-topping pizzas, Parmesan Bread Bites, Cinnamon Bread Twists, and a two-Liter of Coke.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s is offering a unique promotion exclusively for members of their Papa Rewards loyalty program. Lucky winners have a chance to bite into a Vegas $tyle Pizza literally stuffed with cash.

Pizza Hut, on the other hand, is enticing customers with their Deal Lover’s Menu. For just $7, diners can order two or more dishes from a range of options, including various pizza choices, wings, pastas, and sides.

To make the most of National Pizza Day, it is recommended that pizza enthusiasts keep an eye out for local pizzerias that may offer their own special discounts or promotions. Additionally, following the hashtag #NationalPizzaDay on social media can provide valuable information on freebies and additional discounts available.

As National Pizza Day approaches, Americans gear up to celebrate their love for this timeless classic. Whether it’s enjoying a cheesy slice at home with loved ones or taking advantage of the numerous deals from popular pizza chains, this day is an opportunity to unite as a nation and revel in the goodness that is pizza.