Dengue Emergency Declared in Rio as Brazil Prepares for Carnival

Rio de Janeiro Declares Public Health Emergency as Dengue Epidemic Surges

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, has declared a state of public health emergency in response to a severe dengue epidemic that is sweeping through the city. The surge in dengue cases is especially alarming as it coincides with the upcoming carnival celebrations, which attract millions of people from around the world.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne virus spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, is causing widespread concern in Rio. This particular mosquito also carries other dangerous viruses, such as yellow fever, chikungunya, and Zika. The state of emergency was declared on Monday, following a record number of 362 people being hospitalized due to dengue in January alone.

The dengue outbreak in Rio has been steadily growing, with 11,202 cases already registered in 2024. This is a significant increase compared to the total of 22,959 cases reported in 2023. The Municipal Health Secretary of Rio has warned that the city is facing an epidemic of the disease, prompting urgent action to combat the spread.

To tackle the dengue epidemic, the city plans to establish ten centers dedicated to fighting the disease. Additionally, as soon as vaccines become available, plans are in place to vaccinate the city’s entire population, including 354,000 children, within a week. This massive vaccination campaign aims to halt the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

Dengue symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. While there is no specific medicine to treat dengue, acetaminophen can help alleviate the symptoms. Efforts to educate the population on preventive measures, such as wearing mosquito repellent and eliminating mosquito breeding sites, are also underway to further combat the epidemic.

This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The city of Rio de Janeiro is working tirelessly to address the dengue epidemic and ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors during the upcoming carnival festivities.