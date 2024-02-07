Recalled Dairy Products Possibly Connected to Listeria Outbreak in 7 States, CDC Cautions

Title: CDC Issues Food Safety Alert for Recalled Cheeses, Yogurts, and Sour Creams Linked to Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued a food safety alert regarding a listeria outbreak potentially linked to certain cheeses, yogurts, and sour creams. Rizo-López Foods, a well-known brand in the dairy industry, has voluntarily recalled all their products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

This outbreak has affected 26 individuals across seven states, with 23 of them requiring hospitalization. Tragically, it has also led to two fatalities, occurring in California and Texas. The CDC has been actively investigating this outbreak, connecting it to a specific strain of listeria that has been associated with previous recalls from various food manufacturers.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and sold under different brands, including deli counters. The sell-by dates of these potentially contaminated products range from March 23 to July 31, 2024. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has further revealed that the outbreak caused by this particular listeria strain dates back to 2014 and is still ongoing.

Rizo-López Foods has strongly advised consumers to check their refrigerators for any recalled products and dispose of them immediately. On the other hand, the CDC recommends that individuals who have purchased these affected items should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Additionally, those who may have had the recalled items in their homes are urged to thoroughly clean their refrigerator, containers, and any surfaces that the products may have come into contact with.

Listeria can lead to severe illnesses, especially in vulnerable populations such as pregnant individuals, those aged 65 or older, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms of listeriosis include diarrhea, fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

If individuals suspect they have consumed contaminated food and are experiencing related symptoms, especially if they fall into the high-risk categories mentioned, the CDC strongly advises seeking medical care promptly.

In conclusion, the CDC’s food safety alert is raising awareness about a listeria outbreak associated with certain cheeses, yogurts, and sour creams. The voluntary recall by Rizo-López Foods highlights the urgency of removing these products from households to prevent further infections. With the potential severity of listeria-related illnesses, it is crucial that individuals heed the CDC’s advice and take appropriate measures to ensure their safety and well-being.