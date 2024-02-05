Syphilis Outbreak Alert: Columbus Health Officials Provide Testing Options

Title: Central Ohio Health Officials Sound Alarm as Syphilis Cases Surge in Line with National Trend

Subtitle: Columbus Public Health Urges At-Risk Individuals to Undergo Testing and Seek Treatment

Central Ohio, September 3, 2022 – Health officials in Central Ohio are issuing a warning about the alarming surge in syphilis cases, following a disturbing national trend. Columbus Public Health is stepping up efforts to raise awareness about the local outbreak and urging at-risk individuals to get tested in order to curb the spread.

According to recent data, national syphilis cases have reached their highest count since 1950, with over 207,000 reported cases so far this year. What is particularly concerning is that syphilis, traditionally associated with gay and bisexual men, is now impacting heterosexual men and women as well.

In Ohio alone, there were 5,306 reported syphilis cases in 2022, marking a significant increase from 2018. Columbus, the state’s capital, had an alarming 1,414 cases in 2022, compared to just 391 in 2018.

Health officials are urging certain high-risk groups, including pregnant women, men who have sex with men, transgender women who engage in unprotected sex, and individuals who share equipment for injecting substances, to undergo testing. Syphilis is transmitted through direct contact with syphilis sores during sexual activity and can have serious health consequences if left untreated.

The early signs of syphilis can be mild and easily overlooked, making regular testing and proper protection crucial. To facilitate easy access to testing, several locations in Columbus offer low-cost or even free syphilis testing.

It is important to note that syphilis is a curable sexually transmitted infection that responds well to antibiotics. However, if left untreated, it can cause severe damage to the heart, brain, and nervous system.

In addition to the alarming increase in cases, health officials want to emphasize that having syphilis once does not protect against future infections, making regular testing all the more important.

Columbus Public Health is working diligently to address the outbreak and provide the necessary support and information to affected individuals. They urge everyone to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their partners by practicing safe sex and seeking medical attention if they believe they may have been exposed to syphilis.

Press Stories will continue to provide updates on the syphilis outbreak and efforts being made to combat it both nationally and locally. As always, the key to combating any public health crisis lies in education, awareness, and access to affordable healthcare.