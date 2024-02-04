Larry Ellison Invites Elon Musk to Hawaii for Drug Detox, Claims WSJ

Concerns Raised Over Elon Musk’s Drug Use

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is under scrutiny due to his alleged drug use. Business associates and board members have reportedly expressed their concerns over Musk’s substance abuse and have recommended that he consider seeking professional help and taking a break from work to address the issue.

Some of the substances that have been linked to Musk’s drug use include LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine. Larry Ellison, a former Tesla director and close friend of Musk, even suggested that he should take a trip to Hawaii to relax and seek assistance with his drug use.

The extent of Musk’s drug use has reportedly alarmed his friends and associates. At a recent party in the Hollywood Hills, witnesses claim to have seen Musk drinking ecstasy in liquid form from a water bottle, after clearing the floor for privacy. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that Musk’s frequent drug use has created a culture of peer pressure among his friends and board directors.

This is not the first time Musk’s drug use has come under scrutiny. In the past, he faced consequences when he smoked marijuana during a podcast appearance, which led to concerns from NASA regarding his company’s adherence to federal guidelines on drug use.

Despite previously stating his dislike for illegal drugs, Musk is said to have experimented with LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and even magic mushrooms. Experts warn that the combination of drugs he allegedly uses poses health risks, particularly for someone of Musk’s age (52). These risks include irregular heartbeat, incontinence, and psychosis, especially if the user has hinted at having bipolar disorder, as Musk has done in the past.

The concerns over Musk’s drug use and its potential consequences for his well-being and the success of his companies have sparked discussions among the business community and the public. Many hope that Musk will take the advice of his associates and seek help to address his substance abuse issues. Meanwhile, the future of Tesla and SpaceX remains uncertain as these concerns persist.