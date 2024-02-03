New video surfaces showcasing Tyson Furys elbow injury that potentially jeopardized Oleksandr Usyk fight – Press Stories

Title: Tyson Fury Withdraws from Bout with Oleksandr Usyk Due to Accidental Elbow Injury

Tyson Fury, the undefeated heavyweight champion, has been forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated matchup with Oleksandr Usyk due to an unfortunate training accident. Video footage from Fury’s training camp captured the moment when an accidental elbow struck the boxer, resulting in a deep cut above his eyebrow.

Scheduled to take place on February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this fight was set to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. However, Fury’s injury has required medical attention, leaving fans and organizers disappointed.

The incident occurred during a rigorous training session, where the British boxer was tirelessly preparing for his bout with Usyk. The video footage gained traction on social media platforms, showing the exact moment when the elbow made contact with Fury’s face, leaving a noticeable gash. The severity of the injury meant that Fury had no choice but to withdraw from the fight.

With Fury’s absence, discussions are already underway regarding a potential replacement. One name being considered is Filip Hrgovic, the mandatory challenger for Usyk. Known for his formidable presence in the ring, Hrgovic has caught the attention of boxing enthusiasts worldwide, making him a worthy contender for the vacant spot.

A representative from the Saudi Arabian royal family, a key figure in organizing this high-stakes fight, confirmed that the event will be rescheduled. Ticket holders were offered reassurance that their purchases would be refunded. Although the disappointment of the postponement lingers, fans can take solace in the fact that the much-anticipated clash between Fury and Usyk is still on the cards.

Tyson Fury’s most recent fight against Francis Ngannou was a nail-biting affair, causing much controversy. The British heavyweight secured a controversial split decision victory, even after being knocked down. This triumph only fueled the excitement for the upcoming battle with Usyk, making Fury’s exit from the bout a tough pill to swallow for fans around the world.

As Fury recuperates and prepares for his recovery, boxing aficionados anxiously await the new date for the rescheduled match. The setback has only added to the mounting anticipation, promising an even fiercer showdown between two of the world’s most talented fighters.