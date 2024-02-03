Imran Khan, Former PM of Pakistan, and Wife Sentenced to Seven Years for Unlawful Marriage

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, have been sentenced to seven years in prison by a court in Pakistan after it ruled that their 2018 marriage violated the law. This marks the third adverse ruling against Khan this week, which comes as a significant blow ahead of national elections, as he is now barred from contesting.

In addition to this recent ruling, Khan has also been sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets and 14 years for illegally selling state gifts. These convictions have raised concerns among his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who criticized the rushed hearings and lack of due process in the trials.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Khan were each fined 500,000 rupees ($1,800) as part of their sentence. The charges against Bushra emerged from accusations of not completing the mandated waiting period, known as “Iddat”, after divorcing her previous husband and marrying Khan. The Khans secretly signed their marriage contract, called a “Nikkah”, in January 2018, leading to controversy over whether their marriage violated the waiting period.

Despite the adverse rulings and mounting legal challenges, Khan and his wife firmly deny any wrongdoing and plan to appeal the recent ruling. Presently, Khan is serving his sentence in prison, while Bushra has been allowed to serve hers at their hilltop mansion.

It is worth noting that Khan already faces a 10-year disqualification from holding public office. Whether the newly imposed sentences will run concurrently or sequentially remains unclear.

The criminal complaint against the Khans was brought forth by Bushra’s ex-husband, adding further complexity to the situation. Additionally, Bushra Khan is known for her devotion to Sufism, a mystical form of Islam.

These recent developments shed light on the troubled personal life of Imran Khan, as his two previous marriages ended in divorce. The impact of these legal issues on his political career and aspirations remains to be seen, especially with national elections on the horizon. This series of setbacks presents a significant challenge for Khan and PTI as they navigate a tumultuous political landscape.