What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Grapes Every Day

New Study Debunks Rumors About Grapes and Blood Sugar Spike

Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) have become widely available for people with diabetes, helping them monitor their blood sugar levels. However, these devices have also sparked rumors on social media about certain foods that allegedly cause blood sugar spikes. One food that has been at the center of this debate is grapes.

Some health coaches have claimed that individuals with prediabetes or diabetes should limit or avoid grapes due to their sugar content. However, dietitians are now stepping forward to debunk these claims and assert that grapes can actually be a healthy choice for those with diabetes.

Grapes are packed with essential carbohydrates, hydration, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and polyphenols. In fact, a single cup of grapes contains 104 calories, 27 grams of carbohydrates, 1 ½ grams of dietary fiber, and 23 grams of sugar. Additionally, grapes are a good source of potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin C.

The antioxidants found in grapes, including polyphenols and anthocyanins, have been found to offer numerous health benefits. They can help protect against chronic inflammation, diabetes, certain cancers, and heart disease. Studies have also shown that grape intake is linked to a lower risk of heart disease and hypertension.

Furthermore, grapes have been found to improve brain function, attention, and memory performance. This is due in part to their content of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Speaking of sleep, grapes can also aid in this area, thanks to their melatonin content.

It is important to note that grape allergies are rare. However, if an individual has been diagnosed with an allergy or intolerance, it is recommended that they avoid grapes. Additionally, children under the age of five should be supervised when eating grapes due to the risk of choking.

In terms of portion sizes, it is recommended to consume around 22 grapes or 1 cup. This can be eaten daily or a few times per week, depending on individual preferences and dietary needs.

Grapes can also be incorporated into a well-balanced diet for those seeking weight loss. Their high water content, low calorie count, and fiber make them an excellent choice for those looking to shed some pounds.

Finally, it is crucial to incorporate a variety of fruits into one’s diet to ensure a diverse intake of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. While grapes offer numerous health benefits, it is always beneficial to mix and match different fruits to maximize nutritional intake.

In conclusion, the rumors circulating on social media about grapes and their effect on blood sugar levels have been debunked by reputable dietitians. Grapes, when consumed in appropriate portion sizes, can be a valuable addition to a healthy diet for individuals with prediabetes or diabetes. So, next time you’re at the grocery store, don’t hesitate to pick up a bunch of grapes and enjoy their numerous health benefits.