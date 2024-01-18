ATEEZ Creates History as the First K-Pop Boy Group to Perform at Coachella

ATEEZ, the popular K-pop boy band, is celebrating a major milestone in their career as they mark their fifth year together. Their latest album, THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL, has reached an impressive achievement by claiming the number one spot on the highly coveted US Billboard 200 chart.

This extraordinary feat has solidified ATEEZ’s status as one of the leading forces in the global music scene. Not only have they gained popularity in their home country of South Korea, but they have also managed to capture the hearts of fans around the world.

In another groundbreaking achievement, ATEEZ has become the first K-pop boy band in history to perform at the prestigious Coachella music festival. This iconic event, known for its star-studded lineup, will see ATEEZ joining the roster for the April 12th and 19th dates.

Fans attending these performances will also be treated to performances by renowned artist Lana Del Rey, who will be headlining the show. Additionally, popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will also be taking the stage at Coachella, further adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

The anticipation for ATEEZ’s performance is rapidly building, as their energetic choreography and electrifying stage presence have become their trademark. Their lead track, “Crazy Form,” is expected to be included in their setlist, along with fan-favorite songs such as “De Ja Vu,” “HALAZIA,” “Bouncy,” and “Guerrilla.”

The latter track, “Guerrilla,” is known to ignite a passionate fan-chant of “break the wall,” demonstrating the unparalleled enthusiasm of ATEEZ’s dedicated fanbase. The group’s talented members, including Hongjoong, Yeosang, San, and Mingi, will showcase their impressive vocal range and top-notch dancing skills during their performance at Coachella.

This high-energy extravaganza will serve as the perfect transition before Lana Del Rey takes the stage with her dreamy set, as the sun sets in the captivating desert setting of Coachella. ATEEZ’s inclusion in this prestigious festival not only showcases their immense talent but also reflects the growing influence and recognition of K-pop in the global music industry.

As ATEEZ celebrates their fifth anniversary, they continue to captivate the world with their infectious music, mesmerizing performances, and unwavering passion. With their record-breaking achievements and historic Coachella performance, it is clear that ATEEZ is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and their journey is only just beginning.