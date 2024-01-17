Exciting Crewed Mission Set to Launch from Cape Canaveral – WESH 2 Orlando

Title: Axiom Space Gears Up for Third All-Commercial Mission to International Space Station

Cape Canaveral, FL – We are on the cusp of witnessing another historic moment in space exploration as Axiom Space prepares for its highly anticipated third all-commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Excitement is building as the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, encasing the Ax-3 crew, representing the Italian, Swedish, and Turkish space agencies, has been successfully placed atop its Falcon9 booster and rolled out onto the iconic launch pad.

Ahead of the eagerly awaited launch, the Ax-3 crew members accomplished a comprehensive dry dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Space Center. This crucial exercise not only provided them with hands-on practical experience but also acted as another stepping stone in advancing the knowledge and expertise of the participating space agencies. Simultaneously, it served as a significant learning process for Axiom Space, furthering the organization’s ultimate goal of constructing the world’s first private space station.

Axiom Space, founded in 2016, has been gradually making headlines with its ambitious plans to revolutionize space exploration and commercialize low Earth orbit. With the imminent launch of its all-commercial mission, Axiom moves one step closer to realizing its vision of launching the first module of its very own space station by 2026. Notably, this module will be attached to the existing International Space Station, cementing Axiom’s role as a significant contributor to the international space community.

The launch, scheduled for tomorrow at 5:11 p.m., promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, captivating the minds of space enthusiasts around the world. Viewers can witness this historic event live by tuning into the livestream on WESH Two News. The meticulously planned and precisely executed mission aims to not only further scientific knowledge but also demonstrate the growing capabilities of commercial space enterprises.

As we count down the hours until liftoff, anticipation is building, and the world eagerly awaits this milestone in space exploration. With Axiom Space at the helm, the boundaries of human exploration are being pushed further than ever before. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness history in the making and join us for the live coverage of Axiom’s third all-commercial mission to the International Space Station.