Innovative Ancient DNA Testing Method Unveiled by Oxford Archaeology

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and University of York have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding genetic disorders involving sex chromosomes. Their findings, which were published in the journal Communications Biology, reveal a new technique for identifying the earliest individuals with these disorders.

Human DNA is typically arranged in pairs of molecules known as chromosomes, with the sex chromosomes being specifically labeled as X and Y. Females typically have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). However, variations in the number of sex chromosomes can lead to developmental and pubertal differences.

The research team developed an innovative method for analyzing the number of chromosomes present in ancient genomes. With this new approach, they were able to identify an infant from the Iron Age with Down’s Syndrome. This marks the earliest known case of this disorder in history. Additionally, the team identified the first prehistoric individual with mosaic Turner syndrome, dating back approximately 2,500 years. Moreover, they discovered the earliest recorded person with Jacob’s syndrome from the Early Medieval Period, as well as three individuals with Klinefelter syndrome from different time periods.

The samples used for this study were obtained from archaeological investigations conducted at Magdalen College in Oxford and the Trinity Burial Ground in Hull. By analyzing these ancient remains, researchers gained valuable insights into how perceptions of gender identity have evolved over time.

The implications of this study are significant, particularly in terms of understanding sex in the past. The results shed light on the presence of genetic disorders involving sex chromosomes throughout history, and open up new possibilities for further research in this area.

This research not only deepens our understanding of genetic disorders, but also provides a glimpse into the lives of individuals who lived thousands of years ago. It serves as a testament to the interconnectedness of science, history, and anthropology, reminding us of the rich stories hidden within our DNA.