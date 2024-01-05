SpaceX sues US agency over allegations of firing workers critical of CEO Elon Musk

Title: SpaceX Files Lawsuit Against National Labor Relations Board Over Employee Firing Allegations

In a bold move, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has taken legal action against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), filing a lawsuit to halt a case accusing the company of unlawfully terminating employees. The NLRB had issued a complaint, alleging that SpaceX violated federal labor law by firing eight workers who had signed a letter criticizing the CEO’s conduct.

The letter, penned by employees, accused Musk of making sexist comments that contradicted the company’s policies. However, SpaceX strongly refutes these claims, asserting that the NLRB’s structure violates the US Constitution. According to the company, the law only allows administrative judges and board members to be removed for cause, not simply at will.

Through the lawsuit, SpaceX aims to put a stop to the NLRB case, adopting a similar legal tactic the company previously employed to freeze an administrative case brought forth by the US Department of Justice. In that instance, a federal judge in Brownsville paused the case, citing constitutional requirements that administrative judges within the justice department be appointed by the president, not the attorney general.

This recent lawsuit follows a string of challenges faced by the NLRB. The agency finds itself entangled in yet another legal battle involving a Starbucks employee who contested the unionization of the New York store she works at. The aggrieved worker sued the board after her petition requesting an election to dissolve the union was denied. As of now, the NLRB has not responded to this particular lawsuit.

SpaceX’s legal maneuvering highlights the growing trend of companies employing legal tactics to protect their interests and challenge regulatory entities. As this case unfolds, it raises questions about the effectiveness and constitutionality of labor boards and their ability to regulate labor disputes between employers and employees.

With SpaceX’s bold move, the battle between the company and the NLRB takes center stage, attracting attention from those concerned about workers’ rights, as well as legal experts interested in the boundaries of constitutional law in labor relations. Stay tuned as this case develops and potential repercussions ripple through the business and legal realms.

