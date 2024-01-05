Former Kansas State QB, Will Howard, Joins Ohio State Football

Title: Ohio State Adds Transfer Quarterback Will Howard to Roster

Ohio State football has made a significant addition to their roster with the arrival of transfer quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State. With one season of eligibility remaining, Howard chose Ohio State after visiting the campus and will now compete with other quarterbacks for the starting position, hoping to replace the graduating Kyle McCord.

Having been highly sought-after in the transfer portal, Howard considered offers from Miami and USC before ultimately selecting Ohio State. The decision was driven by the university’s potential for winning a national championship and its reputation for developing players for the NFL draft.

Boasting an impressive track record, Howard brings 27 career starts from his time at Kansas State, which includes leading his team to victory in the Big 12 championship game in 2022. Known as a dual-threat quarterback, Howard’s running ability has been praised, making him the most prolific running threat Ohio State has had since Justin Fields.

The move to Ohio State raises questions about Howard’s future as the starting quarterback at Kansas State, highlighting the allure and opportunity he saw with the Buckeyes. Initially favored as the successor to McCord, Devin Brown suffered an injury during the Cotton Bowl, leading to a subpar performance by Lincoln Kienholz as his replacement. The addition of Howard not only provides depth at the quarterback position but also offers Ohio State coach Ryan Day more options and flexibility.

It is worth noting that Howard would be the first transfer quarterback to start for Ohio State since Fields in 2019, further emphasizing the significance of this acquisition. While Brown is unlikely to transfer immediately due to the closed transfer window until April, he has expressed his dedication to competing for the quarterback position.

With Howard's arrival, the Buckeyes have heightened their chances of success and have strengthened their position as a powerhouse in college football.