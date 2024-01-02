9 Smart Steps to Achieve Better Sleep at Night – Press Stories

Sleep: The Key to Healthy New Year Resolutions

Sleep is often underrated when it comes to setting and achieving healthy New Year resolutions, but experts are now highlighting its importance on par with nutrition and exercise. Lack of restful sleep has been linked to various health risks, including obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and poor mental health.

Not getting enough sleep can also have a profound impact on mood, productivity, and focus throughout the day. Many individuals find themselves battling fatigue, struggling to make it through their daily routines. However, a recent study suggests that catching up on sleep during the weekends can have health benefits, especially for those who get less than six hours of sleep on weekdays.

Sleep regularity is also crucial. While the number of hours of sleep is important, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day can have even greater significance. This helps regulate the body’s internal clock, promoting better sleep quality.

Wearable sleep tracking devices have gained popularity in recent years, as they provide valuable insights into sleep patterns. However, experts warn against excessive fixation on the data, which can lead to a disorder known as orthosomnia. It’s crucial to strike a balance between utilizing technology to improve sleep and obsessing over the numbers.

The connection between mental health and sleep cannot be ignored. A lack of sleep can significantly impact an individual’s mental well-being. For those already struggling with mental health issues, getting sufficient sleep becomes even more critical.

The winter season can present additional challenges for sleep. Changes in sleep routines, increased tiredness, and seasonal affective disorder can all disrupt our ability to get a good night’s rest. It’s important to be mindful of these factors and take steps to improve sleep quality during the colder months.

Something as seemingly harmless as checking the clock when sleep is interrupted can negatively affect sleep. This action increases stress levels and makes it harder to fall back asleep. Instead, experts recommend adopting relaxation techniques like deep breathing and muscle relaxation to aid in falling back asleep.

Surprisingly, even the choice of mattress can greatly impact sleep quality. A hard mattress, for example, can increase the chances of poor sleep. It’s crucial to invest in a mattress that supports the body and promotes restful sleep.

Proper lighting also plays a vital role in achieving a good night’s sleep. External light and blue light emitted by electronic devices can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. It is advised to minimize exposure to these sources of light before bedtime.

Finally, an unlikely sleep aid with roots in World War II has garnered attention. The military sleep method involves muscle relaxation, deep breathing, and visualization. This technique has shown promise in helping individuals struggling with insomnia to achieve a more restful night’s sleep.

In conclusion, sleep should no longer be overlooked when it comes to setting and accomplishing New Year resolutions. It is an integral part of overall health and well-being that should be prioritized in order to achieve a better and healthier lifestyle.