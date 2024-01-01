Reckitt/Mead Johnson recalls specialty Infant formula due to potential bacterial infection

US FDA Warns of Bacterial Contamination in Nutramigen Formula

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning regarding the potential bacterial contamination of Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Powdered Infant Formula Products. The manufacturers voluntarily recalled 675,030 cans of the formula on December 29 after the Israeli Ministry of Health notified the FDA that exported formula tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacterium known to contaminate powdered infant formula and can cause rare but potentially fatal infections in newborns. However, no illnesses related to this contamination have been reported to date. According to the FDA, most of the product distributed in the US has likely already been consumed.

Consumers are advised to check the batch codes and UPC codes of the affected products, which have been provided by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition, and discard any cans they have purchased. Those who have bought the contaminated formula are also encouraged to contact the company for a refund.

To ensure adequate nutrition for infants, the FDA suggests working with healthcare providers to find suitable substitute infant formulas. The agency reassures that this recall is not expected to cause a significant impact on the supply of infant formula, unlike the national formula shortage in 2022 that was linked to Cronobacter.

The FDA began its testing after the Israeli Ministry of Health alerted them to the presence of Cronobacter in the formula on December 14. As of now, the FDA’s testing has come back negative for Cronobacter. However, the agency is continuing to monitor the situation closely to protect the health and safety of infants who rely on powdered infant formula.