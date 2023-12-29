Novembers Pending Home Sales Show No Change – Press Stories

Title: Pending Home Sales Stagnate in November, but Positive Outlook for 2024

According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), pending home sales in November remained unchanged compared to the previous month, signaling a relatively steady market. However, the four U.S. regions experienced a decline in transactions compared to the previous year. Despite this, experts predict an upturn in home sales for 2024, driven by falling mortgage rates and potential savings for prospective buyers.

The housing market in the United States maintained stability in November, with pending home sales holding steady compared to October, according to a report by NAR. The association reported that the Northeast, Midwest, and West regions saw an increase in real estate transactions, whereas the South experienced a slight decrease during this period.

However, when compared to the previous year, all four U.S. regions exhibited a decline in transactions, indicating a more challenging market. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a leading indicator for the housing sector, remained at 71.6 in November, reflecting a 5.2% decrease in pending transactions compared to the previous year.

Surprisingly, despite declining mortgage rates, November did not see a notable increase in formal contract submissions. However, there was a rise in interest, as reflected by increased lockbox openings. This suggests that potential buyers are actively exploring the market but may be hesitant to commit to formal contracts.

Analyzing the regional trends, the Northeast region reported a modest 0.8% increase in the PHSI compared to the previous month. However, this region also experienced a significant 6.4% drop when compared to November 2022. Similarly, the Midwest region witnessed a 0.5% increase in the PHSI in November, but a 2.2% decrease compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the South region struggled, with a notable 2.3% decrease in the PHSI in November and a 6.5% decline compared to the prior year. Conversely, the West region bucked the trend, reporting a positive 4.2% increase in the PHSI in November. However, it still faced a 4.9% decrease compared to November 2022, indicating overall challenges in the housing market.

Looking ahead, Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, expressed optimism for 2024. He anticipates a boost in home sales due to falling mortgage rates and potential savings of approximately $300 per month. These factors, combined with increased buyer interest observed in November, suggest a positive outlook for the housing market next year.

The Pending Home Sales Index is a crucial measure of pending sales activity for existing homes. While pending contracts serve as early indicators of upcoming closings, it’s important to note that the time between contract submission and completed sales can vary.

The index is based on a comprehensive sample, representing around 40% of multiple listing service data each month. A value of 100 represents the average level of contract activity in 2001, which is deemed normal for the current U.S. population.

Moving forward, real estate enthusiasts and industry professionals can look forward to the release of the next Pending Home Sales Index on January 26, 2024, which may provide further insights into the state of the housing market.

While November saw stagnant pending home sales at the national level, individual regions experienced mixed results. Despite this, experts remain optimistic, citing falling mortgage rates and potential savings for buyers as catalysts for a potential uptick in home sales in 2024. Strengthening buyer interest, as indicated by increased lockbox openings, adds to the positive outlook. As the market enters the new year, the housing industry eagerly awaits the next Pending Home Sales Index report in January for further analysis.