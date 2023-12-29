Increasing Arrival of Ukrainian Children from Russia-Held Regions in Belarus amidst Outrage

Headline: Belarus’ President Lukashenko Defiant as International Outrage Grows Over Involvement in Deportation of Ukrainian Children

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko has sparked international outrage by participating in a government-organized meeting with children brought from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine. The move comes despite ongoing criticism and calls for accountability from the global community.

According to a recent study conducted by Yale University, over 2,400 Ukrainian children between the ages of 6 and 17 have been transferred to Belarus from occupied regions of Ukraine. This mass deportation has not only raised concerns about the well-being and safety of these children, but also about the involvement of the Belarusian government in these illegal activities.

The Belarusian opposition, led by former culture minister turned activist Pavel Latushka, has taken the matter to the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging them to hold Lukashenko and other officials accountable for their participation in the unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children. Latushka presented compelling evidence to the ICC, alleging Lukashenko’s direct involvement in the deportation of the children.

This is not the first time the ICC has been involved in such a case. The court previously issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their alleged war crimes relating to the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia. The involvement of Belarus in this illegal operation has only added to the severity of the charges.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has expressed concern over the transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus, stating that it aids Moscow in covering up information about the unlawful deportation. The outrage surrounding this issue has also led to repercussions for Belarus, as the International Red Cross has suspended the Belarusian chapter due to the controversies surrounding the ferrying of Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus.

Belarus’ close alliance with Russia throughout the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further contributed to the controversy. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Belarus has allowed Russia to utilize its territory, deepening suspicions about Lukashenko’s involvement in the deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.

As international outrage grows, the focus intensifies on holding President Lukashenko and other officials accountable for their alleged role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The ICC’s ongoing investigation and the suspension of the Belarusian chapter of the International Red Cross only amplify the urgency for justice and the protection of these vulnerable children.