Experts Answer the Top 10 Health Searches of 2023

Title: Google’s Annual “Year in Search” Reveals Top Health Questions of 2023

Google has recently released its highly anticipated annual report titled “Year in Search,” which provides valuable insights into the top health-related questions that people searched for in 2023. Experts have weighed in and provided their responses to each question, shedding light on some of the most pressing health concerns of the year.

1. “How long is strep contagious?”

Streptococcus throat infections saw a significant spike in 2023, with cases up by 30% from the previous year. According to experts, the contagious period for strep throat depends on antibiotic usage, with individuals taking antibiotics becoming non-contagious within 1 to 2 days.

2. “How contagious is strep throat?”

Experts have highlighted that strep throat is highly contagious and can easily spread through secretions, droplets, and even the air when someone sneezes or coughs. Sharing glasses or food can also facilitate the transmission of this bacteria.

3. “How can I lower cholesterol?”

With almost 40% of US adults having high cholesterol, the risk of heart disease and stroke is a growing concern. To combat high cholesterol levels, experts suggest adopting an anti-inflammatory diet consisting of healthy fats, leafy vegetables, and lean proteins. Regular exercise is also recommended.

4. “What helps with bloating?”

Those struggling with bloating may find relief by implementing a low FODMAP diet, taking digestive enzymes, and addressing any imbalances in gut bacteria. Simple lifestyle changes such as eating slowly, avoiding large meals, and managing stress levels can also be beneficial.

5. “What causes low blood pressure?”

Dehydration and overmedication are common causes of low blood pressure. Experts advise individuals to stay well-hydrated and regulate blood pressure levels carefully. It’s important to note that some endurance athletes and lifelong trainees may naturally present with low blood pressure without any underlying health concerns.

6. “What causes warts?”

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the primary cause of warts, which can be transmitted through direct contact, particularly on broken or damaged skin. Treatment options range from topical salicylic acid to laser treatment.

7. “Why do I feel nauseous?”

Nausea is a complex issue involving the central nervous system, gastrointestinal system, and the inner ear. Causes of nausea can vary from alcohol consumption, pregnancy, motion sickness, gastrointestinal distress, hormonal imbalances, to chronic stress. Nausea often signals underlying imbalances or disorders that should be addressed.

8. “What causes preeclampsia?”

Preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and elevated protein levels in urine, is primarily caused by issues with the placenta. Symptoms, such as swelling, shortness of breath, and vision disturbances, may arise. Immediate medical attention is crucial in these cases.

9. “How do I stop snoring?”

Snoring can disrupt sleep patterns and may indicate obstructive sleep apnea. For non-obstructive snoring, experts recommend sleeping on one’s side, elevating the head, maintaining a healthy weight, and using a humidifier to decrease snoring.

10. “How long does food poisoning last?”

The duration of food poisoning varies, ranging from a few hours to several days. Common symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Severe symptoms or signs of dehydration should prompt individuals to seek medical attention.

As we reflect on the top health-related questions of 2023, it becomes evident that the well-being of individuals remains a key priority. By addressing these concerns and seeking expert advice, people can take proactive steps toward maintaining their health and preventing future complications.